“Would smash their club transfer record” – Arsenal preparing huge midfielder bid, says journalist

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a club-record £90million bid for the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has been one of the finest midfield players in Europe in recent times and it would make sense for him to finally seal a big move this summer.

It seems Arsenal remain very serious about landing the Hammers captain, with Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth tweeting below that they are now prepared to smash their previous transfer record, a £72m deal for Nicolas Pepe in 2019, to try to finally complete a deal to bring Rice to the Emirates Stadium…

Arsenal bid would smash their club transfer record. Currently stands at £72m for Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019. #AFC https://t.co/nm0Oo87TZO — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) June 20, 2023

Arsenal would do well to bring in a talent like Rice, who is approaching his peak years and who could be a major upgrade on someone like Thomas Partey, whose form dipped towards the end of last season.

As Fabrizio Romano explained in his CaughtOffside column yesterday, Granit Xhaka is also ready to get the green light to join Bayer Leverkusen once Rice can be brought in.