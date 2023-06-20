Exclusive: Journalist reveals Arsenal set for agent meeting in next few days, waiting for key transfer development

Arsenal will hold talks with Folarin Balogun’s agent in the next few days, but nothing is concrete on his future for the moment, according to CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

The USA international had a hugely impressive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims last season, but it could be that he’ll now be on the move again, and permanently this time.

It’s not entirely clear what the plan is for Balogun, who faces a fight to play regularly at the Emirates Stadium, and he’s publicly spoken about his desire not to go out on loan again.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano has revealed that there will be a meeting between Arsenal and Balogun’s agents in the coming days, so things could soon be resolved.

However, one other key development will be what Romano describes as the ‘domino’ of the strikers market this summer, so the Gunners might wait and see what happens with other major forward deals.

“Folarin Balogun has also been vocal about his future, insisting he doesn’t want to go out on loan again,” Romano said.

“I understand Arsenal have a meeting scheduled with his agent in the next few days. Their relationship is very good. In this meeting they will discuss price tag and more, but nothing will happen this week in terms of a transfer. The plan for now is for Arsenal and Balogun to wait for the strikers domino to start.

“I can also say there is nothing concrete with Juventus at this stage, despite recent links, but there are many clubs showing an interest across Europe, from France, Italy and of course the Premier League.”