Arsenal will not stop until they get Premier League star says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are determined to see Declan Rice in a red and white shirt next season as the Gunners plan to bid again for the West Ham star.

The North London club have already made two offers to their Premier League rivals and their second bid of £90m was rejected on Tuesday by the Hammers.

The bid was guaranteeing West Ham £75m with an additional £15m in add-ons; however, that did not satisfy the Hammers and Arsenal will now return with an improved offer, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist says that the Gunners want to get this deal done and won’t stop until they have the England international at the Emirates.

Arsenal will bid again for Declan Rice as plans remain clear: he’s top target and the club wants to get it done. ???? #AFC Timing of new bid not clear yet but it’s guaranteed that Arsenal won’t stop on this one. No plan to bid for Roméo Lavia until they get Rice deal sealed. pic.twitter.com/Nu4LkSJ0Os — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023

When this bid will be submitted is uncertain as of now but it looks like Rice is destined to be an Arsenal player as Mikel Arteta clearly feels he’ll make a big difference to his team.

The England international has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League in recent years and should a deal eventually get over the line, the 24-year-old will be hoping that his talents help Arsenal go one step further next season in the league.