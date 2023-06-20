England star expects to be an Arsenal player by the end of the month

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice leaves international duty for his holiday, with the expectation that he’ll complete a transfer to the Emirates Stadium by the end of the month.

Rice has just completed another superb season for club and country, further establishing himself as one of the very finest players in Europe in his position.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to hear that it now seems the player himself is confident that things will be done for him to join the Gunners soon, according to the Daily Mail.

Rice would be a superb fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, especially as there are doubts over both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka this summer, as explained in Fabrizio Romano’s recent CaughtOffside column.

It will be a big blow for West Ham to lose Rice after the tremendous impact he’s had in recent years, but they can at least expect a huge fee for their star player.

The 24-year-old may also have interest from Manchester City, but Arsenal remain the favourites.