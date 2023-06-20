West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice reportedly feels confident he’ll get his transfer to Arsenal by the end of the month.

Rice has also been linked with Manchester City, but it seems Arsenal are still the favourites and a deal could now be imminent.

The Gunners will no doubt be thrilled if they can agree a deal with West Ham, and it seems that Rice himself is ready to finalise a move once he gets the green light from his club.

Having lifted the Europa Conference League trophy in his final match with the Hammers, the England international is certainly going out on a high.

It seems fairly imminent for Rice to leave for Arsenal now, so this looks like one to watch in the next few days.