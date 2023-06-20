It’s bound to be a hugely important summer for the Leeds United board, their players and staff, and their long-suffering supporters.

Having recently taken over from Andrea Radrizzani, 49ers Enterprises have got to hit the ground running in the next couple of weeks in order to be able to give any new manager and sporting director the best possible chance of reaching pre-season for the 2023/24 campaign.

Relegation will have hit the Elland Road outfit hard, there’s no doubt about that, however, it’s Leeds’ reality and the quickly they can come up with solution, the better.

One windfall that the club perhaps didn’t expect could swell club coffers if Roma make good on a second loan spell for defender, Diego Llorente.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Roma Giallorossa), Jose Mourinho wants to loan the player again next season with an obligation to buy him at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

That obligation would see the Serie A giants pay Leeds £10m for the services of a player who never really got his career going in Yorkshire.

In the meantime, keeping him off the books would mean that his salary could be utilised elsewhere, and that could be important for any new manager coming in.