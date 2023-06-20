Ex-Everton and Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez close to surprise return to management

Former Liverpool, Newcastle United and Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez is closing in on a return to management, having been out of work since leaving Everton. He could be on the verge of a return to La Liga for the first time since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports coming out of Galicia, Benitez has agreed terms to become Celta Vigo coach. Benitez would replace the outgoing Carlos Carvalhal, who barely kept Os Celeste up at the end of last season after being appointed in October.

Benitez has been out of work for over two years.

Benitez would be working under highly-respected Sporting Advisor Luis Campos, who jobshares with the same role at Paris Saint-Germain. Celta had courted new Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola previously, but it looks as if Benitez will be the man to lead let another rebuild in Vigo.

The Champions League-winning coach has been desperate to get back into management, and it appears as if he will be given a chance to rehabilitate his reputation somewhat at Celta. Their target will be to finish somewhere between the European places and midtable safety next season.

 

