It’s all change for Leeds United this summer, with the Elland Road outfit having to adapt to life in the English second-tier again after being relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

Not only will a number of players be expecting to leave the club, and for a number of reasons, but the board has already changed hands over the summer break.

Andrea Radrizzani has sold the club to 49ers Enterprises, and it’s fair to say that the latter have their work cut out.

Nothing can really happen on the playing side until a sporting director and manager is brought in, and though interviews for the latter are believed to be taking place shortly, whomever is handed the reins won’t really be able to move the direction of the first-team forward if a sporting director comes in and has completely different ideas.

For 49ers Enterprises, it’s hardly the best way to be announcing yourselves to the fans as potential saviours.

One man who will no longer be part of the ongoing saga at Elland Road is Victor Orta, who was relieved of his position back in May, per the Daily Mail.

Orta’s movements have been relatively quiet since then, however, according to Football Espana, he’s now taking up a similar position at La Liga side, Sevilla, after the Spaniards lost Monchi to Aston Villa.

His reputation took a battering in the final few months at Leeds, given that he would’ve been responsible for the hiring of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, both of whom weren’t up to the manager’s job at Elland Road.

Moving to Sevilla gives Orta the chance of restoring his credibility, and one way he could do that is by bringing in the right type of player to help the Andalusians secure as high a La Liga finish as possible.

To that end, La Colina de Nervion report that he is likely to try and prise Tyler Adams from his former club in due course.