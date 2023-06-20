Lionel Messi set to make huge money across his two year stay with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will make his first appearance for Inter Miami in July and is set to receive an annual salary of €65M with the MLS franchise.

Messi opted to move to America following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season as there was no guarantee that Barcelona could bring him back before the start of their next campaign.

The World Cup winner has signed on for two years, with an additional season as an option, and will make €65m a season with Inter Miami, reports the Miami Herald.

The Argentine’s debut is scheduled for July 21 against Cruz Azul and it will be the biggest day in MLS history.

Messi is still one of the best players in the world, therefore, arriving in America whilst still performing at a very high level is a massive boost for the league.

Inter Miami will now start to build a team around Messi and make use of having the greatest player of all time’s talents in their squad to win multiple trophies.

