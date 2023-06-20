Liverpool and Newcastle United must persuade €30m target to turn down La Liga options

Morocco and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat has a number of suitors this summer, but somewhere along the line there will have to be a compromise to make a move happen.

La Viola are keen on receiving at least €30m for Amrabat, who impressed the world with his competitive nature during the World Cup. That is according to Giacomo Iacobellis, who goes on to report that Liverpool and Newcastle United are currently the only two teams willing to meet that asking price.

?? Situación #Amrabat: los únicos dos clubes dispuestos a pagar los 30M que pide la #Fiorentina ahora mismo son #LiverpoolFC y #NewcastleUnited. El jugador sigue dando la prioridad al #FCBarcelona o al #AtleticoMadrid. Días claves @TuttoMercatoWeb — Giacomo Iacobellis (@giaco_iaco) June 20, 2023

However Amrabat himself is keen to move to Spain, and wants to exhaust all options he has to move to La Liga first, in this case Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. He is thought to be several rungs down on Barcelona’s priority list anyway, but both the Blaugrana and Atletico feel they can negotiate the price to around €20m.

It looks as if it will be a case of who blinks first. Atletico have been frugal in their investment of late, which means that Liverpool and Newcastle stand a good chance of getting a deal should Fiorentina stand their ground. Amrabat seems a natural fit in the Premier League, with the ability to maraud midfield and shut down attacks.