Liverpool and Newcastle United must persuade €30m target to turn down La Liga options

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Morocco and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat has a number of suitors this summer, but somewhere along the line there will have to be a compromise to make a move happen.

La Viola are keen on receiving at least €30m for Amrabat, who impressed the world with his competitive nature during the World Cup. That is according to Giacomo Iacobellis, who goes on to report that Liverpool and Newcastle United are currently the only two teams willing to meet that asking price.

However Amrabat himself is keen to move to Spain, and wants to exhaust all options he has to move to La Liga first, in this case Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. He is thought to be several rungs down on Barcelona’s priority list anyway, but both the Blaugrana and Atletico feel they can negotiate the price to around €20m.

It looks as if it will be a case of who blinks first. Atletico have been frugal in their investment of late, which means that Liverpool and Newcastle stand a good chance of getting a deal should Fiorentina stand their ground. Amrabat seems a natural fit in the Premier League, with the ability to maraud midfield and shut down attacks.

 

More Stories about ACF Fiorentina
Tottenham in touch with 26-yr-old’s entourage, star will cost €30 million
Transfer news: Arsenal CLOSE to huge deal, Gundogan addresses Man City future after UCL win, plus Xavi Simons, Lukaku, Neymar & more
Inside Spain: The winners and the losers of the Lionel Messi saga, Real Madrid’s accidental spending spree
More Stories ACF Fiorentina Atletico Madrid FC Barcelona Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC Sofyan Amrabat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.