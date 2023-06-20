Liverpool have advantage over Chelsea for potential €40million transfer

Liverpool reportedly have some advantage over Chelsea in the race for the potential transfer of Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer.

The talented 21-year-old looks a huge talent after impressing in La Liga in recent times, and it seems there’s now a big battle on to bring him to the Premier League.

Although Liverpool seem the slight favourites, it seems that Chelsea are also going in strongly for Veiga due to the desire of new manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to Relevo, who add that the Spaniard has a €40million release clause.

It will be intriguing to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead, but Liverpool could certainly do with adding more midfielders after doing an early deal for Alexis Mac Allister.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara weren’t at their best last season, while Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left on free transfers, so there’s surely room for Veiga and perhaps one more this summer.

Chelsea will also be desperate to strengthen, however, after finishing 12th last term in what ended up being an absolutely dismal campaign, with Veiga looking like the kind of talent that could provide new manager Pochettino with a big lift.