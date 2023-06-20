Man City’s Erling Haaland earns nearly half a million more than any other Premier League player

Erling Haaland has been a major hit in the Premier League since joining Man City last summer and it is being reported that the Norway striker earns an eye-watering £865,000-a-week at the Etihad. 

Haaland moved from Borussia Dortmund as part of a deal worth £51m and the 22-year-old signed a contract until 2027. It was reported that the Man City star would be earning a base salary of £375,000 each week, putting him equal at the top of the Premier League’s best-paid stars, along with teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Man United shot-stopper David de Gea.

However, considering all the bonuses attached to Haaland’s contract, the Daily Mail reports that the Man City star is the highest-paid player in the Premier League by nearly half a million pounds a week. The Norway international earns £865,000-a-week at the Etihad and that is expected to increase in the future.

According to the Daily Mail back in March, Man City are planning to offer the striker a bumper new contract as they look to increase his value following an incredible season.

The 22-year-old’s basic salary will increase to £500,000-a-week and overall, his weekly wage could pass £1m. This would cement the Norwegian’s place at the top of the Premier League’s highest earners but it will likely not go down well with some fans of rival clubs.

