Manchester United open talks over potential transfer move for Champions League finalist

Manchester United and Real Madrid have reportedly both held initial talks with Inter Milan to inquire about the possibility of signing Federico Dimarco this summer.

Both clubs seem keen on the prospect of moving for Dimarco, with Inter also under big pressure to sell players this summer, according to a report from the Independent.

Dimarco has impressed at left-back for Inter in recent times, and it makes sense that a big move could now be in store for him after he helped guide Simone Inzaghi’s unfancied Nerazzuri side to the Champions League final, where they were a little unlucky to lose 1-0 to Manchester City.

Man Utd don’t look in urgent need of a new signing at left-back, but there could be room for more depth in that department, especially as Erik ten Hag often used Luke Shaw in the centre last season.

It will be interesting to see if United or Real can get anywhere with this move, or if Inter will look at other player sales to raise cash.

Their financial issues could mean they can’t be too picky, though, and that could mean a key player like Dimarco moving on to bigger things.