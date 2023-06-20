Manchester United are eyeing up both Monaco defender Axel Disasi and Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice as options in defence this summer.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs, who has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about Man Utd’s plans as they target a big-name signing at the back, but face missing out to Bayern Munich for the signing of Napoli’s Kim Min-jae.

Disasi has impressed in Ligue 1 and fellow CaughtOffside columnist Jonathan Johnson has also previously written about expecting interest in the 25-year-old to intensify soon.

Todibo could be another fine option, with Jacobs explaining that both are being considered and have a combined valuation of around €80million.

It remains to be seen who United will end up prioritising, but it certainly seems wise to look at strengthening in defence as Harry Maguire has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, while Raphael Varane isn’t getting any younger and had some issues staying injury-free last season.

“The expectation is that Kim Min-jae will join Bayern from Napoli. The German champions are moving fast to finalise personal terms on a five-year contract,” Jacobs said.

“The aim is to be ready to trigger Kim’s €47m release clause, which is only active in the first two weeks of July. There’s around €15m in agent fees on the deal, too, which put off some suitors.

“Manchester United never had a done deal with Kim and could now turn their attention to Monaco’s Axel Disasi, who is open to the move. Monaco are asking for €50m, and if Manchester United proceed they’ll hope for a lower fee.

“The club have also scouted Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, who is likely to be available for around €30m. Nothing is advanced at this point.

“There was interest in Jurrien Timber last summer when Erik ten Hag looked to raid his former club Ajax for him and Lisandro Martinez, but, as has been widely reported, he’s now a top target for Arsenal – more on that from Fabrizio Romano in his column here.“