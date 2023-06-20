Manchester United have five striker transfer targets but are encountering the same issue

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United reportedly have five strikers on their list of transfer targets this summer, but our finding them all to be too expensive at the moment.

The Red Devils could surely do with making changes up front, even if they do now look to be confident of agreeing a new contract for top scorer Marcus Rashford, according to ESPN.

The report also states that Man Utd want a new centre-forward, with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Rasmus Hojlund, Randal Kolo Muani and Lautaro Martinez their main targets for that position.

Still, it seems they’re finding all of them currently have unrealistic valuations, according to ESPN, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to agree a more reasonable fee for any of them.

Victor Osimhen to Manchester United?
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle prepare £82k-a-week package to sign 7x title winner
West Ham man believes he will get his move in the next 10 days
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe backs himself for Ballon d’Or

Most United fans would probably choose Kane as their preference out of all of those, with the England international a proven prolific scorer in the Premier League.

However, that also surely means he’s the most difficult signing to make, as Spurs won’t want to let their star player join a rival for anything other than crazy money.

Ramus Hojlund is also on Man Utd’s radar

The likes of Osimhen or Martinez would be fine alternatives after impressing in Serie A, while Hojlund looks a promising young player, even if he’s perhaps not quite ready for such a big move.

Kolo Muani, meanwhile, has also been reasonably prolific in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be good fit at Old Trafford.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Harry Kane Lautaro Martinez Randal Kolo Muani Rasmus Hojlund Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.