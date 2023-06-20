Manchester United have five striker transfer targets but are encountering the same issue

Manchester United reportedly have five strikers on their list of transfer targets this summer, but our finding them all to be too expensive at the moment.

The Red Devils could surely do with making changes up front, even if they do now look to be confident of agreeing a new contract for top scorer Marcus Rashford, according to ESPN.

The report also states that Man Utd want a new centre-forward, with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Rasmus Hojlund, Randal Kolo Muani and Lautaro Martinez their main targets for that position.

Still, it seems they’re finding all of them currently have unrealistic valuations, according to ESPN, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to agree a more reasonable fee for any of them.

Most United fans would probably choose Kane as their preference out of all of those, with the England international a proven prolific scorer in the Premier League.

However, that also surely means he’s the most difficult signing to make, as Spurs won’t want to let their star player join a rival for anything other than crazy money.

The likes of Osimhen or Martinez would be fine alternatives after impressing in Serie A, while Hojlund looks a promising young player, even if he’s perhaps not quite ready for such a big move.

Kolo Muani, meanwhile, has also been reasonably prolific in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be good fit at Old Trafford.