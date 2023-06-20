“Money doesn’t matter to me” – Tottenham star confirms he will reject huge offer from Saudi Arabia

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad are set to fail in their pursuit of Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as they were expected to make an initial offer of €60M for the South Korean star. 

ESPN reported on Monday that the Saudi club want the Tottenham star and have offered the forward a four-year contract with a salary of €30m-a-year.

Al Ittihad were said to be optimistic that the 30-year-old could be tempted to join them but Son has now confirmed he will not be making the move and wants to stay in the Premier League.

The Tottenham star said via Sungmo Lee: “I have many things to do in the Premier League. Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important. I want to play more for Tottenham, I’ll prepare well when I’m back to Spurs.”

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: De Gea still evaluating Saudi transfer offer as Man United consider four goalkeeper targets
‘Untouchable’ – Ultras send Newcastle a strong message over star man
Exclusive: Journalist confirms Mikel Arteta PSG talks and Arsenal’s response

This is huge news for Tottenham fans and the Premier League as the North London club gets to keep hold of one of their best players and the league knows that not all their stars will be tempted by the huge money being offered by Saudi Arabia.

Last season was not the best for Son as he only scored 10 goals across 36 appearances but the South Korean star will be hoping to get back to his 2021/22 form under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

More Stories Son Heung-min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.