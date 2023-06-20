Newcastle United still on the hunt for midfielder after Real Madrid snub

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe are set to continue their hunt for a midfielder this summer, after their latest conquest terminated in a dead end.

The Magpies had been linked with a move for Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid. The 23-year-old French World Cup-finalist only arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, for a mammoth €80m fee. He has however lost his place in the starting XI. Slated to become the replacement for Casemiro in midfield after he left for Manchester United, come crunch time, it was Eduardo Camavinga or Toni Kroos playing as the deepest midfielder.

Tchouameni was courted by Liverpool last summer.

In spite of that, Tchouameni has told Newcastle that he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid, as per The Chronicle, via GBB. Tchouameni is keen to triumph in Madrid.

Regardless of his playing time, Tchouameni has been clear that the only place for him is the Bernabeu. Even if he has had an up and down season, Los Blancos are unlikely to consider letting such a talented youngster go after just one season.

 

