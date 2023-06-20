Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe backs himself for Ballon d’Or

It doesn’t really feel like summer if Kylian Mbappe isn’t in the headlines these days. Rumours of Mbappe moving on this summer have been calmed by the Paris Saint-Germain star, but he remains in the spotlight.

Just days after Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez received some shouts for the Ballon d’Or award, having won the treble with City and the Nations League with his country, Mbappe has put his case forward.

Speaking after France’s 1-0 win over Greece on Tuesday night, Mbappe told MD that he had the credentials to be in the running.

“I think I meet the criteria. We’ll see. It’s the people who vote, but I’m always optimistic.”

Kylian Mbappé ? Erling Haaland Both of the forwards have scored 54 goals for club and country this year ???? The next generation has begun ? pic.twitter.com/amgd8qfTDQ — Get Football (@GetFootballEU) June 20, 2023

“It’s difficult to talk about an individual trophy because you have to put yourself forward and that isn’t well perceived by the general public. What are the new criteria? Is it catching the eye and being impactful? I think I meet the criteria. We’ll see. It’s the people who vote, but I’m always optimistic.”

“I learn every day. Having the responsibility of being captain of France has enriched me. I try to do my best to make people proud. I am in the right mood to take on this challenge. We have a group that wants to win.”

Mbappe will not only face competition from Rodri, but for perhaps the last time, Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend delivered the World Cup for his country for the first time since 1986 in spectacular fashion, outshining Mbappe over the tournament in the process. Whether that sole tournament is enough to secure the award for Messi remains to be seen, but he will no doubt be up there.