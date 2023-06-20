Sacked Premier League boss in shortlist to get Leeds job

Leeds United could turn to a recently-sacked Premier League manager to take over as the club prepare for life in the Championship.

According to latest reports, former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is emerging as a leading candidate to take over at Elland Road this summer.

Leeds struggled last season under Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, while a late move to hire Sam Allardyce for the final few games was also not enough to keep them up.

Vieira did a decent job at Palace until a slump in form saw him sacked and replaced by Roy Hodgson, so the Leeds role could be a good next step for him.

The likes of Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard had also been linked with LUFC, but the former has returned to Celtic, while the latter may take up a job in Saudi Arabia.