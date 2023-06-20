Paul Merson has some specific advice for Arsenal regarding pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice

It isn’t quite a race to the finish line yet, but if Arsenal to continue to drag their heels over Declan Rice, they could live to regret it, and former Gunner, Paul Merson, has some words of advice for his old club.

Tuesday saw the north Londoners submit a second bid for the West Ham captain, amounting to £90m according to Sky Sports News.

BREAKING: Arsenal's second bid for Declan Rice, worth up to £90m, has been rejected by West Ham. ?? pic.twitter.com/i1iW3AAJNc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 20, 2023

However, even though that was a significant uplift on their original and derisory £80m opening bid, it’s still not enough for a club who stated some time ago that they wanted £120m for Rice or £100m and a midfielder, per Sky Sports.

They are clearly running a risk particularly if other clubs decide to firm up any initial interest in Rice, and Mikel Arteta surely won’t want another situation like the one that developed with Mykhailo Mudryk and which ultimately saw the player sign with London rivals, Chelsea.

After watching Rice playing for England during their 7-0 demolition of North Macedonia, Merson was quick to take to social media and give Arsenal a piece of his mind.

Watching this game, Arsenal have to pay the extra money for Rice. Would take them to another level. — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) June 19, 2023

Perhaps the Gunners are still dragging their heels because they’re aware that a move to the red and white half of North London is believed to be the player’s preference.

Recent winners of the Europa Conference League and, as such, entrants into next season’s Europa League, West Ham can afford to stand their ground at this point because Rice still has two years left on his current deal.

The ball is very much in Arsenal’s court now.