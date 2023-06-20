Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 200th international appearance

Whenever Cristiano Ronaldo plays football the world takes notice, and the Portuguese more often than not breaks records or makes history when he steps out onto the pitch.

That was the case again for the 38-year-old who was handed a Guinness World Record before he started Portugal’s European Championship qualifier against Iceland.

That’s because the game was Ronaldo’s 200th international appearance, a figure that no one else in elite European football history has come close to achieving.

Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa is the closest with 196 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first male footballer to win 200 international caps.?? pic.twitter.com/whbKJkt3cX — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 20, 2023

Chart picture courtesy of Olympics.com