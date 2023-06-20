Premier League star asked to make ‘step up’ to West Ham

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha was one of the standouts in last season’s Premier League, and it is no surprise that he is attracting interest. Where he ends up, remains a subject of debate.

One of the interested parties is thought to be West Ham United. The Hammers are resigned to losing Declan Rice this summer, albeit for a major fee, and Fabrizio Romano believes that the Portuguese lynchpin is top of their shortlist.

Palhinha may well be able to aim for Champions League football this summer, depending on what offers arrive, but Darren Ambrose has explained that West Ham is a step up from Fulham in spite of the fact the latter finished above them.

“I can (see him making that move across the capital), depending on what he is being offered,” Ambrose told Talksport via HITC.

“West Ham, at the moment, you would say it’s a step up from Fulham, however well Fulham did last season. They surprised a lot of people.”

West Ham are preparing their first approach for João Palhinha. Not an easy deal with Fulham but he's top of the list for West Ham to replace Declan Rice. ??? #WHUFC Edson Alvarez remains in list but Borussia Dortmund are pushing to agree personal terms after proposal sent. pic.twitter.com/IANa4xL310 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

“I think West Ham massively underachieved last season. They need to improve, and in order to improve, they need to get players that were better than them last season and Palhinha is one of them.”

“If you have got the chance to sign Palhinha, people will be screaming at their radios ‘how is that a step up?’ But if you look at the actual football clubs and what they achieved last season, Fulham overachieved and West Ham underachieved, so I can see that happening.”

David Moyes secured West Ham’s first European trophy in a number of years. While Fulham are performing well, the attraction of the London Stadium and European football might be enough to entice Palhinha. No doubt they will have to make it worth is while though.