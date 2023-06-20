Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United handed good news as ‘top’ target’s transfer answer impending

Manchester United could soon be getting some very good news regarding their reported pursuit of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot.

The French international remains an important part of The Old Lady’s plans, with a new deal understood to have been put on the table amid competition from the Premier League, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

Both Manchester United (who deem the midfielder a ‘top’ target, as reported by football365) and Newcastle United (who have allegedly tabled a contract offer, according to football 365) are thought to have registered interest.

Manchester or Newcastle? Which is the more likely destination?

The availability of Champions League football at both destinations – something Juventus can now no longer count on following a 10-point deduction for what Al Jazeera describe as ‘illicit transfer activity’ – should appeal greatly to the former PSG star.

Inter Milan have reportedly set Nicolo Barella’s asking price at £68m – (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

With moves for the likes of Nicolo Barella and Dominik Szoboszlai a little unlikely for the Magpies in particular, in light of Financial Fair Play limitations, one might imagine Rabiot would fit the bill.

A potential free transfer signing with plenty of international and Champions League experience at the absolute peak of his powers in the middle of the park.

It could be a no-brainer for Newcastle’s recruitment team who will be more than aware of Manchester United’s prioritisation of attacking targets this summer.

