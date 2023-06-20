Arsenal ahead of Man Utd & Chelsea as they advance in transfer that could be club’s record sale

Arsenal are reportedly advancing in their efforts to clinch the transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

The highly-rated young Belgium international just had a hugely impressive season in the Premier League in the campaign just gone, even if his displays weren’t quite enough to help the Saints survive relegation.

With Southampton’s drop to the Championship, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see a big prospect like Lavia move back to the top flight, and it seems Arsenal are in the strongest position at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See the tweet below as Romano explains that Arsenal are advancing in talks, even if no official bid has been made yet…

Understand Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Roméo Lavia. Negotiations ongoing with Southampton and player’s camp, still no official bid ??? #AFC Southampton hope for their record fee for U21 player. Man Utd interested but priority is Mount; Chelsea, keeping close eye. pic.twitter.com/Emu5XpmUkH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023

The reporter adds that Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in what Southampton expect to be a club-record sale.

Lavia looks ideal for Arsenal’s style of play, and it’s easy to see why the Gunners may be in a stronger position than Chelsea due to having Champions League football on offer next season.

United, meanwhile, are also back in Europe’s top club competition, but are seemingly focusing on Mason Mount right now, so it remains to be seen if they’ll end up pushing strongly to get involved in this transfer battle.