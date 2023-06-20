With the summer transfer window open for almost a week now, transfer deals should start to trickle through the system on a fairly regular basis now, with Newcastle United likely to find themselves up against Man United and other elite clubs when it comes to getting deals over the line for certain players.

There’s no doubt that the Saudi Public Investment Fund have the money to sign whichever players that they wish, however, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will be able to do just that for the Magpies.

Clubs such as the Red Devils have a rich history whereas Newcastle, with respect, have occasionally come close to being an elite team but have never quite got over the line.

The signs are good under Eddie Howe, but there’s a long way to go before the club are going to be in the shake-up for silverware.

One player that is interesting both clubs is Internazionale’s Nicolo Barella, though it isn’t clear at this stage if the neroazzurri would even welcome bids from either club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Man Utd News), the Theatre of Dreams would appear to be a ‘far more attractive destination’ for the player than St. James’ Park.

If the Serie A side are to be tempted into letting Barella leave, one can be assured that it won’t be on the cheap, so either club will need to dig deep in order to have any hope of landing him.