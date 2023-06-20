Pundit Simon Jordan believes Gary O’Neil should be wary about taking Leeds United job with new owners at the helm.

O’Neil was sacked yesterday despite impressive season since he took over from Scott Parker, but was dismissed by Bournemouth board as they opted for Andoni Iraola.

Jordan thinks there will be big expectations with American owners and O’Neil should think twice before taking the job at Elland Road.

“I think Leeds is a tiger by the tail. You want to be careful when you’ve got new American owners with huge expectations,” Jordan tells talkSPORT.