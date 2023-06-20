Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg drawing attention from Spain and Germany

Tottenham Hotspur are starting a new era under Ange Postecoglou, but as the Australian boss works out his plans for the coming season, it does bring a degree of uncertainty over which players he may want to maintain or move on.

Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly subject to interest from both the Bundesliga and La Liga. According to TMW, former side Bayern Munich are interested in bringing Hojbjerg back to the club seven years after he left them.

?| JUST IN: Atlético de Madrid is working on signing Pierre-Emile Højbjerg from Tottenham. ?? [@alaimotmw] pic.twitter.com/jmG6O1Trwq — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have been suggested as an alternate option too, with Los Colchoneros keen to sign a deeper midfielder and move captain Koke Resurreccion forward. That said, Sofyan Amrabat is thought to be their chief target for the position.

It is not yet known what Postecoglou wants to do with Hojbjerg, but Spurs are in a position of strength. With two years left on his deal, and aged 27, if they do decide to sell him on, then they will be able to recoup a decent fee for the imposing Dane.