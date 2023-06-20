With apparent riches to spend in this summer’s transfer window, Newcastle United will be one of the teams to watch before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Magpies have been flying high ever since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over the club and decided to install Eddie Howe as manager of the first team, a decision that’s proved to be inspired.

Some of the football that Newcastle played during the 2022/23 season was a joy to watch, and it wasn’t just easy on the eye either – it was winning football.

Getting into the Champions League was a marker for how much the side had improved, and for Howe and his staff to aim to improve upon last season, it’s clear that some new faces are going to have to be brought in.

To that end, Internazionale’s Nicolo Barella is apparently being saught by the St. James’ Park outfit, though it’s fair to say that the Italian side’s ultra supporters are none too happy at the link.

“A born Interista. Present and future. Untouchable,” came a message from the Curva Nord support, relayed by Italian sports paper, Gazzetta dello Sport.

Short and to the point, it’s as much a message to the board of the club they love as it is to the Premier League outfit.

Of course, money talks and if Newcastle come up with a bid that’s acceptable to Inter’s board, then the Serie A side are forced to listen to it, like it or not.