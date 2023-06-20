Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores late, late winner for Portugal on record-breaking 200th appearance

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t keep his name out of the headlines, and he was at it again on his world record 200th international appearance for his country.

The match against Iceland was goalless and drifting towards its conclusion when Ronaldo managed to get on the end of a header down and find the net.

Though his effort was initially flagged for offside, after a VAR check it was eventually given.

Somewhat poetically, it also ended up being the match winner for the Portuguese.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Fox Soccer

