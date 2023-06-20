Video: Former Liverpool star produces stunning goal against Brazil

Senegal were 4-2 winners over Brazil in a friendly on Tuesday and the winner came courtesy of a Sadio Mane stunner.

In minute 55, the Bayern Munich star received a pass before producing a curling effort that flew past Man City’s Ederson in the Brazilian net.

The former Liverpool star has struggled this season since moving away from Anfield but this goal was the winger at his very best.

Mane enjoyed a very successful spell at Liverpool where he won everything and last season saw the Senegal international finish second in the Ballon d’Or. Bayern will be hoping he can reach those heights again for the new campaign and his brilliant goal tonight may be the start.

Que Golaço de sadio mané ??? pic.twitter.com/kJBWR4aY1F — Maxxnine ?? (@Greciafps) June 20, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sport TV