Video: Former Liverpool star produces stunning goal against Brazil

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Senegal were 4-2 winners over Brazil in a friendly on Tuesday and the winner came courtesy of a Sadio Mane stunner.

In minute 55, the Bayern Munich star received a pass before producing a curling effort that flew past Man City’s Ederson in the Brazilian net.

The former Liverpool star has struggled this season since moving away from Anfield but this goal was the winger at his very best.

Mane enjoyed a very successful spell at Liverpool where he won everything and last season saw the Senegal international finish second in the Ballon d’Or. Bayern will be hoping he can reach those heights again for the new campaign and his brilliant goal tonight may be the start.

Footage courtesy of Sport TV

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scores impressive header vs Germany before hitting The Griddy
Romelu Lukaku’s agency power play to force Chelsea’s hand in transfer impasse
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores late, late winner for Portugal on record-breaking 200th appearance
More Stories Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.