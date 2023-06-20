Video: West Ham respond to Arsenal’s new club record bid for Declan Rice

Arsenal have finally received their response from West Ham after submitting a second bid for Declan Rice, believed to be in the region of £90m, a Gunners club record.

According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers have dismissed it just as they did with Arsenal’s first £80m offer.

David Sullivan is clearly playing hardball over his captain who still has a couple of years left on his current West Ham deal.

For once, the east Londoners aren’t backing down on their preferred valuation, even if it appears that Rice will leave at some point this summer.

BREAKING: Arsenal's second bid for Declan Rice, worth up to £90m, has been rejected by West Ham. ?? pic.twitter.com/i1iW3AAJNc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 20, 2023

