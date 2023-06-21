£50m-rated player sought by Newcastle wants questions about Tyneside life answered

The summer transfer window is just starting to get going now and it’s unlikely to be too long before Newcastle begin to make their moves.

Eddie Howe and his backroom team have much to think about ahead of the new Premier League season, and a Champions League campaign for the first time in two decades.

It wouldn’t be beyond the realm of probabilities either that once the Magpies begin their transfer business, that it’ll have a knock on effect with the rest of the market.

To this point, Newcastle have been linked with a number of players without their being any real movement of note.

However, news that Leicester City star, James Maddison, has been asking what it’s like to live in the area (per Newcastle World) might suggest that the England international has his eye on moving to St. James’ Park.

He’d certainly be a brilliant addition to a team that’s crying out for his creativity to unlock opposition defences.

That’s not to say that the players that Howe has in situ aren’t up to the job, but it’s obvious that Maddison has that little bit extra, not to mention his incredible dead ball ability which will be manna from heaven for the Magpies.

Given that the midfielder is bound to elicit interest from other clubs too, Newcastle should move quickly to try and get the deal over the line.