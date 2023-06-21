Arsenal close to £65million transfer agreement, personal terms in place & medical to be scheduled

Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to an agreement with Chelsea over the £65million transfer of Kai Havertz.

The Germany international has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners, with the final structure of the fee now being discussed and a medical possibly set to be scheduled.

It now looks like Arsenal are closing in on Havertz after first starting work on signing him last week, while they’re also continuing to target West Ham captain Declan Rice, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about this news as Havertz has largely been a disappointment since his big-money move to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen a few years ago.

Still, Havertz showed great potential during his time as a youngster at Leverkusen and one imagines Mikel Arteta will fancy his chances of getting the 24-year-old back to his best.

Havertz can play a variety of midfield and attacking roles, so could be useful to this Arsenal squad in terms of providing more depth, while his style of play might also fit better at the Emirates Stadium than it did under various different managers at Stamford Bridge, in a squad that has struggled as a whole.

