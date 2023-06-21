Arsenal suspend sale of new home shirt after bizarre blunder

A strange blunder from sports manufacturers Adidas has forced Arsenal to suspend sales of a version of their new home shirt while they amend the error.

The authentic version of the home shirt for the 2023-24 season, which was released last month and retails for £110, celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Invincibles.

One way Adidas has commemorated this achievement is by printing the Arsenal’s results from that 2003-04 season on the side of the kit but fans of the Gunners spotted the design only displayed only 32 results instead of all 38.

As a result, the kit has been taken off the shelves temporarily and Adidas have apologised to Arsenal and their supporters for their error, with a full refund being offered to those who bought the shirt, reports the Evening Standard.

In a statement to the Evening Standard, Adidas said: “The 2023-24 Arsenal Home Authentic Jerseys are temporarily unavailable while a design error is being corrected.

“We are working closely with the club and our partners to ensure restocked jerseys are available as soon as possible, and are offering full refunds to fans who have already bought one.

“This design error falls short of the standards we set ourselves as a brand, and we apologise to the club and its fans.”

This seems like a strange blunder to make as the number of games in a league season has not changed since 2004 but Adidas have responded amicably by helping fans get a refund and the updated version of the shirt.