Exclusive: Arsenal chasing two midfielder transfers but Fabrizio Romano warns of threat from four rivals

Arsenal are expected to bid again for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, while they’re also advancing on Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia in that area of the pitch.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Arsenal are set to keep on pushing for Rice with a third offer to West Ham, but there seems to be the looming threat of rivals Manchester City.

This will surely be a worry for Arsenal, with West Ham supposedly expecting City to firm up their interest in Rice this week, though at the moment there doesn’t seem to be a sign of any formal talks or bids made to the Hammers.

Another concern for Arsenal could also be that Romano says that Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all have an interest in Lavia as well, even if nothing is advanced at the moment.

Things do seem to be advancing for the Belgium international to move to the Emirates Stadium, but it seems pretty clear that AFC need to be fast on these deals.

“Arsenal are continuing to work on the Declan Rice deal. They had a bid rejected on Tuesday but they will bid again for sure as he’s their priority target,” Romano said.

“We don’t know yet when, but a new bid will be submitted. West Ham always wanted at least £100m but a lot depends on payment terms and deal structure. Manchester City are also well informed on the situation, and West Ham expect them to enter the race in the next days.

“Arsenal are also advancing on signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton. Manchester United and Chelsea are also still interested. Liverpool are informed on conditions of the deal but at the moment there is nothing else advanced with these teams. For sure Southampton want at least £45/50m fee to let Lavia go.

“Meanwhile, as has been widely reported, Thomas Partey could be on the move this summer as he’s considering a future away from Arsenal. Saudi clubs are interested, so keep an eye on this one.

“An important point to remember is that this is not linked with the future of Granit Xhaka, who wanted a new chapter and who is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen, just waiting for Arsenal’s green light.”