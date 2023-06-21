Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez get their wish as key Real Madrid star signs new contract

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has signed a new deal with the La Liga giants keeping him at the club for another year.

The German has been in Madrid since 2014 and with his current deal expiring this summer, the 33-year-old has extended until 2024 having agreed to the terms back in March.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez wanted the veteran midfielder to stick around at the La Liga giants, despite a transition happening in midfield, as they clearly believe that the Germany international still has a lot to offer.

Official, confirmed. Toni Kroos signs new deal at Real Madrid valid until June 2024 as it was already completed in March. ????? #RealMadrid Kroos stays — wanted by Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez. pic.twitter.com/SxtqovJixI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Kroos will always be remembered by Real Madrid fans as being part of the legendary midfield trio alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro who went on to win four Champions League crowns.

Although that era will be remembered forever, Real Madrid are moving on from it having signed Jude Bellingham this summer; who will likely partner the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga over the coming years.

Modric and Kroos will be around next season to help these young stars with the transition as the La Liga giants hope to dominate Europe again with their new midfielders.