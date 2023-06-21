Chelsea confident of agreeing deal to sign 21-year-old, personal terms agreed

Chelsea are hoping to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Blues are confident of securing an agreement with their Premier League rivals for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder. Personal terms have already been agreed with the player.

N’Golo Kanté has now completed a move to Saudi Arabia and Chelsea will have to replace him adequately. The 21-year-old Brighton midfielder is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league, and he has the potential to improve further and develop into a top-class player.

Chelsea spent a significant sum of money for Enzo Fernández during the January transfer window and they need to bring in a reliable partner for him now.

Caicedo has proven himself in the Premier League with Brighton and he has the ability to shine at a top club like Chelsea.

The Blues have had a disappointing campaign and they missed out on Champions League qualification. They will be desperate to get back into the top four and compete for trophies next season.

Someone like Caicedo could make a huge difference in the middle of the park. Apart from his ability to win the ball back, Caicedo is excellent at retaining possession and he will also help control the tempo of the game. In addition to that, the 21-year-old will add flair and work rate to the Chelsea midfield.

Signing someone like him would allow players like Enzo Fernandez to operate with more freedom.

A move to Chelsea would be a step up in the 21-year-old’s career as well and he will be attracted to the idea of joining a big club this summer. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out the differences in the coming weeks.