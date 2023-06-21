Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar during the summer transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea dream of signing the 31-year-old Brazilian international.

Apparently, the player is on the radar of Manchester United as well and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can agree on a deal with PSG and secure his services.

Neymar has been linked with a move away from the French outfit this summer and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive option for him. He has already proven himself in Spain and France.

The 31-year-old has 18 goals and 17 assists to his name across all competitions and he could transform Chelsea in the final third. The Blues have struggled to score goals this past season and someone like Neymar will add goals and creativity in the final third.

However, Chelsea have failed to secure Champions League qualification and that could make it difficult for them to convince the Brazilian. Neymar is one of the best players in the world and he will want to join the club in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Manchester United have Champions League football at their disposal, and they are thought to be keen on the Brazilian as well.

Marcus Rashford has carried the Manchester United attack this past season and he needs more help. Signing Neymar could improve Manchester United immensely and turn them into genuine contenders for the Premier League title next season.