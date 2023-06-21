Chelsea out of luck as Newcastle set to complete stunning €70m swoop for top target

Things are starting to hot up for Newcastle, and their fans will be over the moon if Eddie Howe can complete a deal for the club’s top summer target.

As with any moves for players, those being acquired need to be convinced of the project before committing any portion of their career to a club.

For the Magpies, it should be easier for them to sign bigger names now, given that players can see what an improvement the club have made on and off the pitch over the past 18 months or so.

Where, perhaps, there was a reticence to move to St. James’ Park before, now it appears that players are more amenable to doing so.

The only real issue for Howe, his backroom staff and the owners of the club, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, is that the first-team squad continues to evolve and improve, and sooner rather than later, some much needed silverware finds its way into the trophy cabinet.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), the Magpies are close to landing AC Milan star, Sandro Tonali for a figure believed to be in the region of €70m.

The outlet also detail Chelsea’s apparent interest in the highly-rated 23-year-old, but on this occasion the Blues are set to miss out.

No Champions League football this season is going to hurt the Blues in their attempts to sign certain players, whilst Newcastle can go from strength to strength if they’re able to get deals of this calibre over the line.