Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer.

As per Fichajes, Chelsea are keen on signing the 23-year-old defensive midfielder and there is an €80 million (£68m) proposal on the table from the Blues.

Real Madrid need to plan for a future without Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. It would be quite surprising if they decided to let one of the most talented young midfielders around Europe leave the club this summer.

Although Tchouameni has been inconsistent during his first season at Santiago Bernabeu, he remains a world-class talent with massive potential. He was outstanding in the recently concluded World Cup with France and helped them reach the final.

The French international has all the tools to develop into a top-class Real Madrid midfielder in the coming season and the Spanish giants will have to be patient with him.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, signing him this summer could prove to be a major coup. Chelsea are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder, especially after the departure of N’Golo Kanté and Tchouameni would be the ideal replacement for his compatriot.

The 23-year-old is excellent when it comes to shielding the back four and breaking up the opposition’s play. Furthermore, he is an excellent passer from the deep.

Someone like Mauricio Pochettino could help the 23-year-old develop further and fulfil his world-class potential.

Although the reported €80 million fee might seem steep right now, the player has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.

He could form a quality partnership alongside Enzo Fernandes at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield next season.