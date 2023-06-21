“Here we go!” Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea star is closing in on transfer away

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly is closing in on a transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer news expert has tweeted his trademark “here we go!” – a sure sign that this is now as close to being a done deal as possible.

Koulibaly’s move to Al-Hilal has not yet been officially confirmed by Chelsea or the Saudi club, but Romano has suggested it’s imminent, with just some final details to be signed and sorted before the Senegal international’s move goes through.

See below for details as Koulibaly looks set to follow Ruben Neves as another exciting big-name signing for the Saudis…

Koulibaly only spent one season at Stamford Bridge and was largely disappointing, despite being considered one of the finest centre-backs in Europe for many years at his previous club Napoli.

It seems like decent business for CFC to now move the player on so they can focus on rebuilding around younger talents for the long-term.

N’Golo Kante’s move away from Chelsea to Al-Ittihad was also made official earlier today.

