Borussia Dortmund considering transfer of €50m-rated Chelsea star to replace Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as a replacement for departing midfield duo Jude Bellingham and Mahmoud Dahoud.

Gallagher hasn’t managed to establish himself at Chelsea, despite looking hugely impressive during a loan spell at Crystal Palace in the 2021/22 season, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Despite not being a regular starter for the Blues, it seems they’re not too keen to let him go on the cheap, so it’s suggested that he might be too expensive for Dortmund at the moment, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg…

?? Dortmund bosses are still monitoring the situation of #Gallagher as they want to replace Bellingham and Dahoud. He’s a very interesting player for #BVB! Gallagher is on the list – but expensive! #CFC @SkySportDE ??????? https://t.co/sGXeLongcS — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 21, 2023

Gallagher could surely be a fine signing for Dortmund and a number of other clubs, but it’s not yet clear who will make the strongest move for him and meet Chelsea’s demands.

The 23-year-old could have a bright future in the game, but he’ll surely want this uncertainty over his future to be resolved as soon as possible so he can focus on his football and fulfil his potential.