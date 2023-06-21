Ex-West Ham star could make his old club millions thanks to 50% sell on clause

Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, West Ham could bag themselves an unexpected windfall, and it could earn them millions.

That’s down to some savvy transfer business from the board of the east London club when selling one of their players who had neither been a flop nor a roaring success.

Over the past few seasons, the Hammers definitely appear to be moving in the right direction in terms of their sales and purchases.

A poor first half of the 2022/23 season notwithstanding, success on the pitch under David Moyes is evidence of that.

More Stories / Latest News Erik ten Hag ready to speak with €40m target in order to seal Old Trafford move Versatile Argentinian striker has been in talks with West Ham Exclusive: Liverpool’s most likely midfield transfer target named by LFC expert

The club can now look forward to a third successive season in European competition, and if they can get things right in the transfer market this summer, there’s no reason why they can’t push on again from this point.

That they’ll likely be able to add some more money into club coffers is an unexpected bonus.

According to a tweet from transfer expert Ekrem Konur, former West Ham star, Felipe Anderson, who now plies his trade at Lazio, is a target for Saudi Arabian sides, Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr. The latter is of course where Cristiano Ronaldo now plays.

?#EXCL | Lazio's 30-year-old Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson is an option for Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr. ?? ? #SSLazio pic.twitter.com/zRGOoE0du4 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 20, 2023

Given the amount of money that’s being bandied about by the Saudi sides, one can expect that Anderson will cost a pretty penny.

Lazio will want as much as they can for the player who is believed to have a year left on his deal, given that Sky Italy (h/t Sky Sports) note that West Ham negotiated a 50% sell on clause.