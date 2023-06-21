Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Harry Kane PSG transfer talk – “I’m not surprised”

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about the latest on the Harry Kane transfer situation, with the journalist not aware of Paris Saint-Germain making the Tottenham striker a top target for this summer.

Romano has moved to clear up some of the speculation surrounding Kane, insisting he’s not heard anything concrete on PSG, whilst pointing out that there’s also been a lot of talk about other big clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past, which amounted to nothing.

The issue clearly seems to be that Spurs are going to make it very difficult for anyone to negotiate a deal for Kane, with the north Londoners seeming quite firm in their desire to keep hold of their star player.

Romano is not surprised that nothing seems to be developing with Kane, and it seems that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is key to fighting to keep the England international.

“Some big strikers will be on the market this summer, but at the moment there’s also a lot of noise on some names, without anything concrete happening, so I wanted to clear up some of the speculation here,” Romano wrote.

“To start with, despite reports from France mentioning Harry Kane being a top target for PSG, there is absolutely no news on the Tottenham striker at this stage and honestly I’m not surprised. I’ve always said that it was going to be difficult to negotiate with Tottenham, but also very slow deal.

“Nothing is concrete now and Spurs will fight to keep the player until the end. We’ve heard various times that he was close to Man United, Real Madrid… and it was not the case. Let’s see what’s next but Daniel Levy will fight to keep Kane.”