Inter Milan set their price for Andre Onana with Man United circling

The dominos are starting to fall in the transfer market, and Man United can be expected to be in the shake up as more and more players start the merry-go-round.

For Erik ten Hag, the future of goalkeeper, David de Gea, seems to have become something of a thorny issue, given that it’s believed the Spaniard isn’t now going to sign his new contract offer which has apparently been on the table for some weeks now.

To that end, it’s only right that the Red Devils look around for other options, and one custodian who has been heavily linked with the Old Trafford outfit of late is Internazionale’s Andre Onana.

The 27-year-old was at Ajax for six years before joining the Italian giants, and his stint in the Eredivisie coincided with ten Hag’s time at the helm of Ajax.

Therefore, the Premier League outfit are in a good position in terms of knowing what they’re getting should they decide to bid for the keeper.

According to the Daily Mail, Inter have named their price and it’s expected to be in the region of a cool £50m.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether ten Hag and the United board are prepared to go that high, but clearly a decision needs to be made soonest in order for either side to start working towards pre-season which kicks off in just a few weeks time.