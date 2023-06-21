Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on potential “new opportunity” for departing Chelsea loanee

Chelsea are not currently looking to go back in for Joao Felix after having him on loan from Atletico Madrid last season, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

In fact, the Portugal international recently signed a new contract with Atletico, so could get a “new opportunity” under manager Diego Simeone next season if a move doesn’t materialise for him this summer.

Felix had struggled to impress for much of his spell in Madrid, so many fans could probably have been forgiven for thinking his time in the Spanish capital was coming to an end.

Still, it appears that is not necessarily the case, according to Romano, who says a return to Chelsea is also not currently looking likely to be on the cards.

“I’ve also had some fans asking me to reiterate the situation on Joao Felix. I don’t know if things could change, but Chelsea are not working on Joao as things stand, no,” Romano explained.

“Atletico Madrid are very open: if a good bid arrives, they are open to selling him. Otherwise, he will have a new opportunity under Diego Simeone as he extended his contract six months ago.”

He added: “Nothing is advanced with any club yet, my guess is that this could be one for July/August.”

Felix showed some moments of quality in his six month loan at Stamford Bridge, but overall he was one of a number of slightly disappointing signings made by the Blues in what has been a challenging first year under Todd Boehly’s ownership.