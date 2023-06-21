€60m star favours Arsenal transfer over CL giants, clubs expected to reach agreement

Arsenal are reportedly looking the preferred transfer destination for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber despite some talk of Bayern Munich showing an interest.

The €60m-rated Netherlands international is widely expected to leave Ajax this summer, with Arsenal leading the chase for his signature at the moment and the two clubs looking likely to eventually agree a fee for the player, according to De Telegraaf.

Timber has impressed in the Eredivisie, showing himself to be one of the finest young players in Europe, and it looks like he’ll make an exciting addition at the Emirates Stadium if this deal does go through.

It’s certainly encouraging from an Arsenal point of view that Timber’s preference seems to be AFC over Bayern, so fans will hope this can be sorted as soon as possible.

Having led the Premier League table for so much of last season only to fall away late on and allow treble winners Manchester City to overtake them, Arsenal will be desperate to strengthen this summer and mount a stronger challenge next term.

Timber could provide more depth at the back, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking much weaker when Rob Holding had to fill in for the injured William Saliba in some big games.