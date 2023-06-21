Key Man United bidder appears to admit defeat in race to take over the club from the Glazer family

It’s been seven long months already, and still it doesn’t seem as if the Man United takeover is any closer to being concluded.

The Glazer family appear to have dug their heels right in and continue to play to the gallery in terms of drumming up interest in a sale.

Things have long since passed the point of no return in terms of having interested bidders submit their offers, however, nothing really has changed over the last few weeks, leading to frustration amongst long-suffering United supporters.

The two bidders thought to be in with the best chance of buying the club from the Glazer’s are Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Their bids are believed to differ significantly, given that Sheikh Jassim wants to buy 100 percent of the club, lock, stock and barrel, whilst Sir Jim’s offer would appear to be for the same 69 percent that the Glazer’s own.

The issue that remains at this stage is that both groups are still in the dark in terms of which way things are likely to go.

Despite submitting supposed ‘final bids’ some while ago, neither party have been granted preferred bidder status.

Now, according to Nice-Matin (h/t Get French Football News), Sir Jim and his Ineos group are less confident of being able to complete the deal.

Though the fat lady hasn’t sung just yet, it does sound like the businessman appears to have admitted defeat to the Qatari group.