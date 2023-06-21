Exclusive: Liverpool’s most likely midfield transfer target named by LFC expert

Liverpool are most likely to go in for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in this summer’s transfer window, according to Neil Jones in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Thuram has impressed in Ligue 1 and looks like just the kind of profile of player the Reds have tended to go for under Jurgen Klopp, with Jones tipping him to be a top priority this summer over some of the other names who’ve been linked.

Liverpool had a difficult campaign in 2022/23 and it’s clear that midfield is an area of weakness, with Jones highlighting the need for further reinforcements in that department even though the club have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

The journalist believes a physical player in the Thuram mould is what Liverpool need most, as he played down links with someone like Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga, even if he acknowledged that his release clause this summer probably means there is some level of interest that could be revisited later.

“The signing of Alexis Mac Allister may be done and dusted, but midfield remains a priority for Liverpool in this summer’s transfer market,” Jones said.

“Mac Allister is a significant signing to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s options, but it’s never been a secret that the club ideally wanted two or even three new signings in that position.

“Obviously Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone have been mentioned. From my understanding, Thuram is the likeliest out of those – the profile of him, his physique, his age, and the club he’s playing at, the kind of money that would be involved – I think he perfectly fits the bill.

“It remains to be seen how willing Nice are to let him go, and I think the fact that there looks like a number of midfield players likely to move soon in this market means that Nice might just be waiting to see the how the dominos fall, and what kind of price they can get for him.

“Still, I think Liverpool and Thuram, even if it hasn’t moved much in the last seven days and a fee hasn’t yet been agreed, he’s definitely been identified as someone Liverpool want.”