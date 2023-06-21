Manchester United and any other interested clubs would need to make a “crazy” bid in order to persuade Inter Milan to sanction the transfer of star player Lautaro Martinez.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, as he addresses the recent speculation surrounding Martinez, Harry Kane, and other top players.

It seems that Man Utd are showing an interest in Martinez, according to a recent report from ESPN, but Romano has played down the Red Devils’ hopes of landing the Argentina international.

Martinez could be a superb signing for United right now as they need someone to come in and ease the pressure on Marcus Rashford to be their main man in front of goal, but they may have to look elsewhere.

It seems Inter are absolutely in no mood to sell their South American striker, with Romano explaining that it could leave them very light up front amid uncertainty over Romelu Lukaku’s future and with Edin Dzeko closing in on leaving at the end of his contract.

“I’m also not hearing anything concrete on Lautaro Martinez at this stage, despite recent links with Chelsea and now with Manchester United,” Romano said.

“I’m sure Inter want to keep Lautaro because he’s a crucial player. Remember – they play with two strikers upfront, and they don’t have any agreement yet with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko is close to leaving as a free agent, so at the moment they have Lautaro…. and Correa, who’s available on the market and for sale.

“Selling Lautaro would mean to have zero strikers for next season. At the moment, there’s nothing. Only crazy bids could change this scenario.”